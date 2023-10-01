Ahead of Kangana Ranaut's Tejas trailer on Gandhi Jayanti, here are her highest rated movies ever

Kangana Ranaut is all set for her next film, Tejas, based on celebrating the soldiers of India ahead. Take a look at the highest rated films on IMDb.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 01, 2023

Tejas

Kangana Ranaut plays an Air Force officer in the film, and all eyes are on what she has on store.

Queen

Kangana Ranaut's game-changer film got 8.1 rating.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns

This film made the diva a super successful star and got 7.6 rating.

Gangster

This was Kangana Ranaut's debut film, and it touched hearts and earned 7.2 rating.

Tanu Weds Manu

The comedy drama earned 6.6 IMdb rating.

Manikarnika

This epic drama witnessed Kangana, who was a filmmaker too, and got 6.4 rating.

Panga

Though Kangana's film wasn't a box office hit, it was critically acclaimed and received 5.6 ratings.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai

Kangana and Ajay Devgn's chemistry hit the right chord and earned 7.4 rating.

Judgmentall Hai Kya

This film was a dud at the box office but still got 6 IMDB rating.

Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut was just marvellous in this biopic of J Jayalalithaaa and got 5.9 rating.

Fashion

Madhur Bhandarkar's film made Kangana Ranaut prove her mettle as an actor with 6.9 rating.

Upcoming releases

Kangana Ranaut will also be seen playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in The Emergency.

