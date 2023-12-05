Ahead of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Top 10 movies on friendship to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 05, 2023
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan starring Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav is centered around 3 friends. It will release on Netflix on 26th December.
Dil Chahta Hai - (Netflix) - Chronicles the evolving friendships of three inseparable friends over different life phases.
Cocktail - Explores the complexities of love and friendship among three friends.
3 Idiots - (Amazon Prime Video) - Follows the bond between three engineering students, promoting unconventional education and friendship.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara - (Amazon Prime Video) - Portrays a trip of self-discovery among three friends, overcoming personal barriers.
Kai Po Che! - (Netflix) - Highlights friendship amid personal and societal challenges.
Rang De Basanti - (Netflix) - Explores friendship's power against injustice and social change.
Fukrey - (Amazon Prime Video) - Emphasizes the camaraderie of a group seeking shortcuts to achieve dreams.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani - (Netflix) - Revolves around a group of friends reuniting after years, confronting emotions and aspirations.
Chhichhore - Spotlights college friends reminiscing about their past, emphasizing resilience and unity.
Veere Di Wedding - Explores the lives of four friends navigating relationships and life challenges together.
