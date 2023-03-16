Ahead of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, a look at Top 10 outstanding performances by Rani Mukerji

We have made a compilation of the top performances of Rani Mukerji's in the past which will motivate you to watch her next offering Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2023

Black

In this movie, Rani played the role of a deaf, blind and mute girl next to Amitabh Bachchan. She got Best Actress award for the same.

Saathiya

The actress is shown running away from her home with Vivek Oberoi to start her own paradise and trouble soon keeps coming in the same.

Hum Tum

The film showed us a love story all of us could believe in and gave us cartoon characters “Hum-Tum.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Rani played a small role in the film which was impactful. She drew everyone crazy in her college.

No One Killed Jessica

Rani played the role of a journalist who fights for a girl who is dead.

Laaga Chunari Mein Daag: Journey of a Woman

Rani plays an elder sister who joins prostitution to support her family.

Bunty Aur Babli

Rani and Abhishek Bachchan played con artists who fall in love.

Yuva

In Mani Ratnam's Yuva an incident at the Howrah bridge changes the life of many couples.

Chalte Chalte

The actress played Shah Rukh Khan's wife in the movie and showed life issues.

Mardaani

Rani played the role of a cop who fights for the rights of a woman.

