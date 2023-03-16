Ahead of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, a look at Top 10 outstanding performances by Rani Mukerji

We have made a compilation of the top performances of Rani Mukerji's in the past which will motivate you to watch her next offering Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2023
In this movie, Rani played the role of a deaf, blind and mute girl next to Amitabh Bachchan. She got Best Actress award for the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress is shown running away from her home with Vivek Oberoi to start her own paradise and trouble soon keeps coming in the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film showed us a love story all of us could believe in and gave us cartoon characters “Hum-Tum.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani played a small role in the film which was impactful. She drew everyone crazy in her college.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani played the role of a journalist who fights for a girl who is dead.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani plays an elder sister who joins prostitution to support her family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani and Abhishek Bachchan played con artists who fall in love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Mani Ratnam's Yuva an incident at the Howrah bridge changes the life of many couples.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress played Shah Rukh Khan's wife in the movie and showed life issues.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani played the role of a cop who fights for the rights of a woman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!