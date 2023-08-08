Ahead of OMG 2, here’s looking at Yami Gautam Dhar’s most loved performances

Yami Gautam is to play a lawyer in OMG 2, before that here's revisiting her outstanding performances.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 08, 2023
Yami Gautam is a versatile actress who looks confident in any role she plays.
The gorgeous actress will be portraying the role of a lawyer in the upcoming Oh My God 2.
Before the release of OMG 2, here's revisiting her outstanding performances.
Yami Gautam proved her mettle as an actor in the character of an intelligence officer.
Yami received critical acclaim for her performance and was indeed a game-changer.
Yami Guatam's role came boomed with a twisted climax and her performance grabbed all attention.
Yami's performance was widely praised in her debut film.
Yami as an investigative crime reporter shouldered the film incredibly.
To play a visually challenged woman in Kaabil was a career-defining role for Yami Gautam.
Yami played an influencer with a social message in societal beauty standards.
Yami's chemistry with Pulkit Samrat and her emotional portrayal in this romantic drama garnered attention.
Yami's portrayal of a modern, confident woman navigating relationships and expectations was well-received.
