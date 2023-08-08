Ahead of OMG 2, here’s looking at Yami Gautam Dhar’s most loved performances

Yami Gautam is to play a lawyer in OMG 2, before that here's revisiting her outstanding performances.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 08, 2023

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam is a versatile actress who looks confident in any role she plays.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oh My God 2

The gorgeous actress will be portraying the role of a lawyer in the upcoming Oh My God 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yami Gautam performances

Before the release of OMG 2, here’s revisiting her outstanding performances.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Yami Gautam proved her mettle as an actor in the character of an intelligence officer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Thursday

Yami received critical acclaim for her performance and was indeed a game-changer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chor Nikal ke Bhaga

Yami Guatam’s role came boomed with a twisted climax and her performance grabbed all attention.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Donor

Yami’s performance was widely praised in her debut film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lost

Yami as an investigative crime reporter shouldered the film incredibly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaabil

To play a visually challenged woman in Kaabil was a career-defining role for Yami Gautam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bala

Yami played an influencer with a social message in societal beauty standards.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanam Re

Yami's chemistry with Pulkit Samrat and her emotional portrayal in this romantic drama garnered attention.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ginny Weds Sunny

Yami's portrayal of a modern, confident woman navigating relationships and expectations was well-received.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

