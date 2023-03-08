Ahead of Oscars 2023, Ram Charan takes Upasana on a babymoon; check duo's Top 10 pics

Ram Charan took his wife Upasana for a babymoon. Check out the latest pictures as he gets ready for Oscars 2023.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2023

Cuisine

The couple was seen trying out different dishes.

Bucket list

Upasana thanked Ram for completing her bucket list that involved whale and dolphin watching.

Adorable

Fans of Ram Charan noticed that he carried shopping bags of his wife which was cute.

Cutest

Ram in the eyes of his fans and wife has become an international star now.

About Ram

His movie RRR's song Naatu Naatu has entered Oscars Best Original Song category.

Babymoon

Ahead of 95th Academy Awards, the actor took out time for his wife Upasana and took her for a babymoon.

Exploration

Upasana posted a video on Instagram where she and her husbnd were seen exploring nature.

Vacationing

Ram and Upasana also went to watch dolphins and whales.

Babymoon

Upasana revealed a sneak peak into her babymoon and also wished her fans happy holi.

Gratitude

Upasana thanked Ram for taking out time and make pretty memories with her.

