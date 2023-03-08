Ahead of Oscars 2023, Ram Charan takes Upasana on a babymoon; check duo's Top 10 pics

Ram Charan took his wife Upasana for a babymoon. Check out the latest pictures as he gets ready for Oscars 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2023
The couple was seen trying out different dishes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Upasana thanked Ram for completing her bucket list that involved whale and dolphin watching.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans of Ram Charan noticed that he carried shopping bags of his wife which was cute.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram in the eyes of his fans and wife has become an international star now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His movie RRR's song Naatu Naatu has entered Oscars Best Original Song category.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ahead of 95th Academy Awards, the actor took out time for his wife Upasana and took her for a babymoon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Upasana posted a video on Instagram where she and her husbnd were seen exploring nature.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram and Upasana also went to watch dolphins and whales.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Upasana revealed a sneak peak into her babymoon and also wished her fans happy holi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Upasana thanked Ram for taking out time and make pretty memories with her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!