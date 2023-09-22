Ahead of Parineeti Chopra wedding, a look at Bollywood's Punjabi brides

Before Parineeti Chopra, these top Bollywood actresses donned the Punjabi bride avatar for their wedding ceremonies.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023

Parineeti Chopra

The actor is expected to wear a Manish Malhotra lehenga for her big day.

Priyanka Chopra

The actor looked ethereal in a red lehenga for her wedding with Nick Jonas.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka gave many brides wedding outfit goals with her gorgeous lehenga.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam looked mesmerizing in a red Anuradha Vakil outfit.

Gul Panag

The actor recycled her mother and mother-in-law’s outfits to give her the perfect Punjabi bride look on her big day.

Neha Dhupia

The actor opted for a simple yet classic pink outfit for her big day.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina looked stunning as ever in a red Sabyasachi ensemble for her wedding with Vicky Kaushal.

Neha Kakkar

The singer wore a stunning pink lehenga for her wedding ceremony.

Kiara Advani

The actor opted for a stunning pink Manish Malhotra lehenga for her big day.

Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan’s wife opted for a white outfit for her wedding festivities.

