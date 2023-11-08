Ahead of Pippa, Top 10 war biographical movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023
Pippa is an upcoming biographical war movie based on the life of Captain Balram Singh Mehta who fought during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pippa stars Mrunal Thakur and Ishaan Khatter in the lead and is slated to release on 10th November on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Border on Zee 5 is a war epic based on the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shershaah on Amazon Prime Video is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra who was killed in action during the Kargil War.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Ghazi Attack on Amazon Prime Video is a gripping tale based on the true events of the sinking of Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kesari on Amazon Prime Video is the story of the Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers faced thousands of Afghan attackers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paltan on Zee 5 depicts the events of the 1967 Nathu La and Cho La clashes along the Sikkim border.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhuj: The Pride of India on Disney+ Hotstar is a war film set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madras Cafe on Netflix is a political thriller based on events leading up to the Sri Lankan Civil War.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raazi on Amazon Prime Video is based on the life of a young Indian woman who marries a Pakistani military officer to spy for India during the 1971 war.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rangoon on JioCinema is set during World War II, it's a love story amidst the turmoil of the war.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lakshya streaming on Netflix is inspired by the Kargil War, it tells the story of a young man who finds his purpose in the army.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Korean dramas on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT with saddest climaxes
Find Out More