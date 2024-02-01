Ahead of Rakul Preet Singh, Jaccky Bhagnani's wedding, gorgeous Desi and Cocktail outfits of the Indian 2 actress
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 01, 2024
Let's check out some amazing outfits from Rakulpreet Singh's wardrobe that are perfect for weddings.
Rakul is rumoured to be prepping for her wedding with Jaccky Bhagnani. Here's Rakul in a pretty yellow lehenga.
A stunning rose pink gown for a cocktail evening with friends sounds cool, doesn't it?
A shimmery sequinned saree is a must-have.
A backless gown for the extra oomph.
Some indo-western fits to create diversity during various wedding functions.
Co-ord sets, especially desi ones look so gorgeous.
This red lehenga on Rakul looks so pretty.
Green never fails to grab attention. Rakulpreet looks gorgeous.
Can she be any prettier? The heavy lehenga gives her a mermaid look.
Why not a red gown either?
A black one to cast a spell on everyone.
A silver lehenga for the dazzling beauty that you are!
