Ahead of Rakul Preet Singh, Jaccky Bhagnani's wedding, gorgeous Desi and Cocktail outfits of the Indian 2 actress  

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 01, 2024

Let's check out some amazing outfits from Rakulpreet Singh's wardrobe that are perfect for weddings. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakul is rumoured to be prepping for her wedding with Jaccky Bhagnani. Here's Rakul in a pretty yellow lehenga. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A stunning rose pink gown for a cocktail evening with friends sounds cool, doesn't it?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A shimmery sequinned saree is a must-have.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A backless gown for the extra oomph.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Some indo-western fits to create diversity during various wedding functions. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Co-ord sets, especially desi ones look so gorgeous. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This red lehenga on Rakul looks so pretty. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Green never fails to grab attention. Rakulpreet looks gorgeous. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Can she be any prettier? The heavy lehenga gives her a mermaid look. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Why not a red gown either? 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A black one to cast a spell on everyone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A silver lehenga for the dazzling beauty that you are! 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 comedy films based on true events to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT

 

 Find Out More