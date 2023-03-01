Ahead of RRR at Oscars 2023; Top 10 statements from SS Rajamouli that left everyone impressed, shocked and more

RRR has a chance to win at Oscars 2023. Ahead of the same, here's taking a look back at the most famous statements made by SS Rajamouli, the director of the movie.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2023

Show me the money

The filmmaker revealed that he does not make movies for money but makes it for the audiences and also does not make for critical acclaim.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Awards and RRR

Rajamouli also revealed that his movies do commercially well and that he is happy. Awards add the feather to the cap.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RRR is Not Bollywood

The filmmaker revealed that RRR is a Telugu film stemming from South India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Of Song and dance

Rajamouli revealed that he uses songs to put the story ahead and pausing the movie to showcase audience music and dance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The influence

Rajamouli believes that anything that he creates is all because of being influenced by Ramayana and Mahabharata.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Larger than life

Rajamouli revealed that when he goes for a film he prefers seeing larger-than-life characters, situations, drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Atheism

He also revealed that as a kid he had a lot of doubts related to Hindu gods and did not think it to be real.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Religion

Rajamouli also said that he moved away from religion but his love for Mahabharata or Ramayana never ended.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Agenda Driven?

Rajamouli also said that he does not have any hidden agenda and makes films for masses who pay for the ticket with their hard earned cash.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

King of Good Time

The filmmaker likes to entertain people. They should have a good time when they watch the movie is what Rajamouli believes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Janhvi Kapoor heads for a vacation with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya?

 

 Find Out More