Ahead of RRR at Oscars 2023; Top 10 statements from SS Rajamouli that left everyone impressed, shocked and more

RRR has a chance to win at Oscars 2023. Ahead of the same, here's taking a look back at the most famous statements made by SS Rajamouli, the director of the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 01, 2023
The filmmaker revealed that he does not make movies for money but makes it for the audiences and also does not make for critical acclaim.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajamouli also revealed that his movies do commercially well and that he is happy. Awards add the feather to the cap.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The filmmaker revealed that RRR is a Telugu film stemming from South India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajamouli revealed that he uses songs to put the story ahead and pausing the movie to showcase audience music and dance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajamouli believes that anything that he creates is all because of being influenced by Ramayana and Mahabharata.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajamouli revealed that when he goes for a film he prefers seeing larger-than-life characters, situations, drama.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He also revealed that as a kid he had a lot of doubts related to Hindu gods and did not think it to be real.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajamouli also said that he moved away from religion but his love for Mahabharata or Ramayana never ended.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajamouli also said that he does not have any hidden agenda and makes films for masses who pay for the ticket with their hard earned cash.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The filmmaker likes to entertain people. They should have a good time when they watch the movie is what Rajamouli believes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!