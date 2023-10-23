Ahead of Salaar, Top 10 highest rated Prabhas movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

We have noted down highest rated movies starring Prabhas and their streaming platform.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2023
As Prabhas is gearing up for Salaar let's take a look at his highest-rated movies.
The second chapter of the Baahubali series has received the highest rating of 8.2 and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
First part received a rating of 8 on IMDb and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
The action drama helmed by SS Rajamouli has been rated 7.6 and is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Darling streaming on Disney+ Hostar has been rated 7.4. The romance drama stars Kajal Aggarwal opposite Prabhas.
Koratala Siva directorial has been rated 7.3 on IMdb. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Action, romance drama starring Prabhas and Trisha Krishnan has a rating of 7.1. Available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Prabhas another film with Kajal Aggarwal received a rating of 7 and is available on Amazon Prime Video.
The film rated 6.3 on IMDb is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The film starring Prabhas and Asin has been rated 6.1 and can be watched on MX Player.
The action crime thriller has been rated 6.1 and is available on Jio Cinema.
