Ahead of Salaar, Top 10 revenge thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 10, 2023
Salaar story is about a gang leader who makes a promise to a dying friend by taking on other criminal gangs.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas’ Salaar is set to release on 22nd December 2023 but before that take a look at other revenge thrillers
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Drishyam (Amazon Prime Video) - A common man devises an intricate plan to shield his family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Badlapur (Amazon Prime Video) - A man seeks revenge for a personal loss in a dark and intense narrative.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikram Vedha (JioCinema) - A police officer engages in a cat-and-mouse game with a notorious gangster.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
KGF (Amazon Prime Video) - A young man's journey from the streets to the criminal underworld in pursuit of avenging his mother's death
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaithi (Disney+ Hotstar) - A recently freed prisoner seeks vengeance against those who ruined his life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pink (Amazon Prime Video) - A lawyer aids three women in fighting a case against powerful men.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ratsasan (Disney+ Hotstar) - A cop hunts a serial killer while dealing with personal trauma.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kahaani (Zee5) - A pregnant woman pursues justice for her husband's death in Kolkata.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ugly (Disney+ Hotstar) - A father searches for his missing daughter, revealing society's dark side.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Andhadhun (Netflix) - A blind pianist gets entangled in deception and revenge.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Animal box office collecting day 9: Ranbir Kapoor starrer continues to roar surpassing Jawan, Tiger 3 and Gadar 2
Find Out More