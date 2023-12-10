Ahead of Salaar, Top 10 revenge thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 10, 2023

Salaar story is about a gang leader who makes a promise to a dying friend by taking on other criminal gangs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas’ Salaar is set to release on 22nd December 2023 but before that take a look at other revenge thrillers

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam (Amazon Prime Video) - A common man devises an intricate plan to shield his family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badlapur (Amazon Prime Video) - A man seeks revenge for a personal loss in a dark and intense narrative.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram Vedha (JioCinema) - A police officer engages in a cat-and-mouse game with a notorious gangster.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF (Amazon Prime Video) - A young man's journey from the streets to the criminal underworld in pursuit of avenging his mother's death

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaithi (Disney+ Hotstar) - A recently freed prisoner seeks vengeance against those who ruined his life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pink (Amazon Prime Video) - A lawyer aids three women in fighting a case against powerful men.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ratsasan (Disney+ Hotstar) - A cop hunts a serial killer while dealing with personal trauma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kahaani (Zee5) - A pregnant woman pursues justice for her husband's death in Kolkata.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ugly (Disney+ Hotstar) - A father searches for his missing daughter, revealing society's dark side.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Andhadhun (Netflix) - A blind pianist gets entangled in deception and revenge.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Animal box office collecting day 9: Ranbir Kapoor starrer continues to roar surpassing Jawan, Tiger 3 and Gadar 2

 

 Find Out More