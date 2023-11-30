Ahead of Sam Bahadur, Top 10 Bollywood movies on Indian war heroes to watch on Netflix, JioCinema and more OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 30, 2023

Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal is an upcoming new movie based on war hero field marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Shershaah (Prime Video) - Based on Captain Vikram Batra who lost his life during the Kargil War.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (Netflix) - Based on the first Indian female combat pilot in the Kargil War.

Border (Zee 5) - Based on the Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Lakshya (Netflix)- Follows the journey of a young man finding purpose and becoming a hero during the Kargil War.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (Zee5) - Depicts the retaliatory surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army after the Uri attack in 2016.

The Ghazi Attack (Prime Video) - A tale of the Indian Navy's courage during the mysterious sinking of Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi.

Kesari (Prime Video) - Chronicles the bravery of 21 Sikh soldiers in the Battle of Saragarhi in 1897.

LOC Kargil (Prime Video) - A detailed portrayal of the Kargil War and the heroism of Indian soldiers.

Airlift - Based on the real-life evacuation of Indians during the Gulf War in Kuwait, displaying their valor and rescue efforts.

1971 Beyond Borders (Disney+ Hotstar)- Based on the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, focusing on POWs and their escape attempts.

