Ahead of Sam Bahadur, Top 10 Bollywood movies on Indian war heroes to watch on Netflix, JioCinema and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 30, 2023
Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal is an upcoming new movie based on war hero field marshal Sam Manekshaw.
Shershaah (Prime Video) - Based on Captain Vikram Batra who lost his life during the Kargil War.
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (Netflix) - Based on the first Indian female combat pilot in the Kargil War.
Border (Zee 5) - Based on the Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.
Lakshya (Netflix)- Follows the journey of a young man finding purpose and becoming a hero during the Kargil War.
Uri: The Surgical Strike (Zee5) - Depicts the retaliatory surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army after the Uri attack in 2016.
The Ghazi Attack (Prime Video) - A tale of the Indian Navy's courage during the mysterious sinking of Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi.
Kesari (Prime Video) - Chronicles the bravery of 21 Sikh soldiers in the Battle of Saragarhi in 1897.
LOC Kargil (Prime Video) - A detailed portrayal of the Kargil War and the heroism of Indian soldiers.
Airlift - Based on the real-life evacuation of Indians during the Gulf War in Kuwait, displaying their valor and rescue efforts.
1971 Beyond Borders (Disney+ Hotstar)- Based on the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, focusing on POWs and their escape attempts.
