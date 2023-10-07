Ahead of Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan watch these Top 10 alien movies on OTT

Ayalaan starring Sivakarthikeyan is going to release on Pongal. And we have curated a list of alien movies for you all.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023

Ayalaan movie 

Talking about Ayalaan, the movie has been in the making since 2016. The VFX was one of the reasons why the movie took time. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayalaan Teaser 

Last night, the Ayalaan teaser was revealed and it impressed fans a lot. Here's looking at more such alien-based movies on OTT. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Koi Mil Gaya

Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta starrer movie is available to watch on Zee5. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Krrish Movie 

A follow-up on Koi Mil Gaya can be watched on Amazon Prime Video. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial

The Extra-Terrestrial is available on Amazon Prime Video. It's about a boy befriending an alien. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arrival movie 

Arrival is one of the most loved and Oscar-nominated movies available on Amazon Prime Video.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

PK Movie 

Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer movie is on Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avatar 1 & 2 

James Cameron movies are the best alien-based movies. They are on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MIB movies 

MIB movies have an extra-terrestrial touch with a comedy element. Watch them on SonyLiv. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

9 movie 

The 2019 movie starring Prithviraj Sukumaran is thrilling. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Joker movie 

Akshay Kumar movie can be watched on MX Player. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Priyanka Chopra is unable to choose between Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner; going through a tough phase

 

 Find Out More