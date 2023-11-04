Ahead of Squid Game 2, Top 11 thrilling web shows to watch on OTT for a nail-biting experience
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 04, 2023
South Korean television series Squid Game has left everyone hooked to the screens. While we wait for Squid Game 2 to stream; a look at thrilling web shows to watch on OTT.
All of Us Are Dead is about a zombie virus outbreak at a high school. Watch on Netflix.
Hellbound is about sending individuals to hell and giving rise to a group. Watch on Netflix.
Physical: 100 is about a real-life Squid Game wherein contestants compete against each other. Watch on Netflix.
Choose or Die is about Kayla who dodges various situations that life throws at her. Available on Netflix.
Would You Rather is about Iris and seven desolate people wherein she makes a heart-breaking choice to save her brother. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Ready or Not is about Grace’s race against time and her new family. Watch on YouTube.
The Purge is about the elected party New Founding Fathers of America wherein crime gets legalised for a day. Available on Amazon Prime Video.
3% is a Portuguese sci-fi thriller about youngsters who get a chance to change their fate. Watch on Netflix.
Battle Royale is about young ones fighting a terrible battle. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Panic is about 23 graduates participating in a competition. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
