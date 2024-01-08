Ahead of The Legend of Hanuman 3, AI reimagines Hrithik Roshan as Bajrangbali
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2024
The Legend of Hanuman Season 3 will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from January 12th.
The web-series based on the adventure of Lord Hanuman has received good reviews after the 2 seasons and currently has the rating of 9.2 on IMDb.
As the 3rd season prepares to roll out, a fan group of Hrithik Roshan on Instagram took this opportunity to reimagine their favourite actor as Lord Hanuman and here are the results.
The very first image already makes him look even buff for the role of Hanuman.
He looks absolutely stupendous in the second picture.
Paired with beautiful scenery, his picture has a different aura about it.
The last picture shows him in a more war-like attire with the weapon in hand as well.
The animated series style reimagination of Hrithik Roshan as Lord Hanuman would please many.
Many actors have played the role of Hanuman Ji in the past, and we could also see Sunny Deol in that role in the upcoming Ramayana Movie.
Dara Singh was one of the actors who perfected the role of Hanuman and played it often, we previously also saw Devdatta Nage play the role in Adipurush.
