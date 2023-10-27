Ahead of Tiger 3, Bollywood spy thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

As you await Tiger 3 release watch these spy thrillers online.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023

Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is the most awaited spy thriller movie starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif set to release on 22nd October 2023.

Pathaan - Amazon Prime Video

A Pakistani military leader recruits a private terrorist organization to carry out attacks in India, while SRK as Pathaan, an Indian spy agent, is tasked with assembling a special operations unit.

War - Amazon Prime Video

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer is another installment in YRF spy thriller universe.

Ek Tha Tiger - Amazon Prime Video

A high-octane thriller featuring Salman Khan as a RAW agent.

Raazi - Amazon Prime Video

Alia Bhatt stars as an undercover spy in this espionage drama.

Baby - Disney+ Hotstar

A gripping spy thriller led by Akshay Kumar and his covert team.

Madras Cafe - Netflix

A political espionage thriller with John Abraham in the lead.

Phantom - Netflix

Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif are on a mission to avenge the 26/11 attacks in this spy thriller.

Mission Majnu - Netflix

Sidharth Malhotra enteres Pakistan as a spy agent amid Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Agent Vinod - JioCinema

Saif Ali Khan plays the titular character, a spy navigating international intrigue.

Bell Bottom - Amazon Prime Video

A period spy thriller starring Akshay Kumar as a RAW agent.

