Ahead of Tiger 3, check out Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai box office records

Take a look at the box office records of first two parts of Tiger series - Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai
Tiger 3 is the third installment of the Tiger series starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.
Tiger 3 is one the most awaited films of the year 2023 and is expected to release later this year.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will reprise their roles of RAW agent and ISI agent.
Back in 2012, Ek Tha Tiger became highest opener ever earning Rs 32.92 crore on release day.
Ek Tha Tiger became the fastest film to rake in Rs 100 crore.
The first part of the spy thriller series was also the highest grossing film that year.
Tiger Zinda Hai netted Rs 154 crore in its first four days in India.
The film had the second-highest opening weekend of all time after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.
In 2017 the spy thriller film recorded the biggest ever single day collection earning Rs 45.53 crore on Sunday.
Salman Khan, who has a flop movies streak will be able to break his own records and new records set by the latest movies like Jawan, Gadar 2, Pathaan and more.?
