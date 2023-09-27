Ahead of Tiger 3, check out Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai box office records

Take a look at the box office records of first two parts of Tiger series - Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023

Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is the third installment of the Tiger series starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Most Awaited film

Tiger 3 is one the most awaited films of the year 2023 and is expected to release later this year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lead cast

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will reprise their roles of RAW agent and ISI agent.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ek Tha Tiger became highest opener

Back in 2012, Ek Tha Tiger became highest opener ever earning Rs 32.92 crore on release day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fastest film to enter Rs 100 crore club

Ek Tha Tiger became the fastest film to rake in Rs 100 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Highest grossing film

The first part of the spy thriller series was also the highest grossing film that year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger Zinda Hai Highest first four days collection

Tiger Zinda Hai netted Rs 154 crore in its first four days in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Second-highest opening weekend

The film had the second-highest opening weekend of all time after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Highest single day collection

In 2017 the spy thriller film recorded the biggest ever single day collection earning Rs 45.53 crore on Sunday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Will Tiger 3 make new records?

Salman Khan, who has a flop movies streak will be able to break his own records and new records set by the latest movies like Jawan, Gadar 2, Pathaan and more.?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar 2 box office collection day 47 early estimates: Sunny Deol film is out of breath yet fights Jawan

 

 Find Out More