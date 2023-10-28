Ahead of Tiger 3 here are top highlights of all that happened in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai

Tiger 3 is all set to release on 12th November but before that let's take a recap of Tiger series.

Rupal Purohit

Oct 28, 2023

Introduction of Tiger

Ek Tha Tiger introduces us to Tiger (Salman Khan), an Indian secret agent who falls in love with Zoya (Katrina Kaif), a Pakistani spy.

Cross-Border Romance

Tiger's love for Zoya transcends national boundaries and political tensions, and the two spies go on the run to escape their agencies.

Espionage

The film is filled with intense spy action as Tiger and Zoya battle against enemies from both sides of the border.

Tiger's Code

Tiger's unwavering commitment to protecting his nation is a central theme, exemplifying his principles and dedication.

Cross-Border Tensions

The film delves into the tensions between India and Pakistan, adding a political dimension to the story.

Raw Power

Salman Khan's portrayal of Tiger brings raw, high-octane action sequences to the screen.

Box Office Success

Ek Tha Tiger was a massive box office hit and created a strong fan following for the Tiger franchise.

Tiger Zinda Hai

The sequel picks up where the first film left off, and the sequel sees Tiger come out of retirement.

Katrina Tiger

Rescue Mission

The film reunites Tiger and Zoya, now married, for a high-stakes rescue operation, highlighting their love and commitment.

Epic Action Sequences

Tiger Zinda Hai features high-octane action scenes set in multiple international locations including the thrilling rescue mission in Iraq.

Celebration of Patriotism

The film celebrates the patriotism of both Indian and Pakistani agents working together for a common cause, emphasizing the message of peace.

Record-Breaking

Tiger Zinda Hai was a blockbuster, breaking multiple box office records and solidifying the franchise's success.

Tiger 3

The success of the first two films set high expectations for the upcoming Tiger 3, promising more thrilling action and espionage.

