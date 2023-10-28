Ahead of Tiger 3 here are top highlights of all that happened in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai

Tiger 3 is all set to release on 12th November but before that let's take a recap of Tiger series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023
Ek Tha Tiger introduces us to Tiger (Salman Khan), an Indian secret agent who falls in love with Zoya (Katrina Kaif), a Pakistani spy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger's love for Zoya transcends national boundaries and political tensions, and the two spies go on the run to escape their agencies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is filled with intense spy action as Tiger and Zoya battle against enemies from both sides of the border.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger's unwavering commitment to protecting his nation is a central theme, exemplifying his principles and dedication.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film delves into the tensions between India and Pakistan, adding a political dimension to the story.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan's portrayal of Tiger brings raw, high-octane action sequences to the screen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ek Tha Tiger was a massive box office hit and created a strong fan following for the Tiger franchise.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The sequel picks up where the first film left off, and the sequel sees Tiger come out of retirement.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film reunites Tiger and Zoya, now married, for a high-stakes rescue operation, highlighting their love and commitment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Zinda Hai features high-octane action scenes set in multiple international locations including the thrilling rescue mission in Iraq.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film celebrates the patriotism of both Indian and Pakistani agents working together for a common cause, emphasizing the message of peace.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Zinda Hai was a blockbuster, breaking multiple box office records and solidifying the franchise's success.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The success of the first two films set high expectations for the upcoming Tiger 3, promising more thrilling action and espionage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!