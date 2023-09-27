Ahead of Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif's best movies with three Khans of Bollywood to watch on OTT

Here are Katrina Kaif's movies with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan to watch on OTT platforms

Rupal Purohit

Sep 27, 2023

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is a celebrated actress in Bollywood. Currently she is gearing up for the most-awaited film Tiger 3 which is slated to release during Diwali 2023.

Katrina Kaif movies with three Khans

She is among the few actresses who have worked with the three Khans of Bollywood.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan - Amazon Prime Video

A romantic drama directed by Yash Chopra, where Katrina starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

Ek Tha Tiger - Amazon Prime Video

An action-packed spy thriller starring Katrina Kaif as an ISI agent alongside Salman Khan.

Tiger Zinda Hai - Amazon Prime Video

The sequel to Ek Tha Tiger, known for its high-octane action sequences.

Bharat - Amazon Prime Video

Katrina played the lead female role opposite Salman Khan in this drama that spans several decades.

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya - Amazon Prime Video

A comedy film where Katrina worked alongside Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen.

Dhoom 3 - Amazon Prime Video

Katrina Kaif played a pivotal role opposite Aamir Khan in this action-packed installment of the Dhoom franchise.

Yuvvraaj - Amazon Prime Video

Katrina starred alongside Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor in this musical drama.

Zero - Netflix

Katrina played a pivotal role in this unique romantic drama, sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

