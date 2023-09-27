Ahead of Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif's best movies with three Khans of Bollywood to watch on OTT

Here are Katrina Kaif's movies with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan to watch on OTT platformsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 27, 2023
Katrina Kaif is a celebrated actress in Bollywood. Currently she is gearing up for the most-awaited film Tiger 3 which is slated to release during Diwali 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is among the few actresses who have worked with the three Khans of Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A romantic drama directed by Yash Chopra, where Katrina starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An action-packed spy thriller starring Katrina Kaif as an ISI agent alongside Salman Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The sequel to Ek Tha Tiger, known for its high-octane action sequences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina played the lead female role opposite Salman Khan in this drama that spans several decades.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A comedy film where Katrina worked alongside Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif played a pivotal role opposite Aamir Khan in this action-packed installment of the Dhoom franchise.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina starred alongside Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor in this musical drama.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina played a pivotal role in this unique romantic drama, sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!