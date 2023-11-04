Ahead of Tiger 3, Top 10 best ever spy thrillers in Bollywood and South to watch on OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 04, 2023
Tiger 3 is the most awaited spy thriller which will release on November 12, 2023.
The makers of Tiger 3 will be releasing English subtitle for Southern states of India.
A Pakistani military leader recruits a private terrorist organization to carry out attacks in India, while SRK as Pathaan, an Indian spy agent, is tasked with assembling a special operations unit. Watch on Prime.
Kamal Haasan's action thriller Vikram on Disney+Hotstar is about a special agent investigating a case about serial killers. Available on Hotstar.
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer is another installment in YRF spy thriller universe. Watch on Prime.
A Tamil detective thriller, features Vishal as a brilliant private investigator tackling a web of mysterious crimes in an intricate case. Available on Prime.
A high-octane thriller featuring Salman Khan as a RAW agent. Available on Prime.
In this Tamil film, Ajith Kumar is on a counter-terrorism operative who sets out on a mission to thwart a terrorist attack. Watch on Hotstar.
A gripping spy thriller led by Akshay Kumar and his covert team. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
A political espionage thriller with John Abraham in the lead. Watch on Netflix.
