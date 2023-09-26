Ahead of Tiger 3, Top 10 Bollywood movies about terrorism on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here is a list of Hindi movies that are based on terrorism.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023
Tiger 3 is the most awaited upcoming new movie starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Phantom is a thriller based on the post-26/11 Mumbai attacks scenario, where a covert operation is conducted to bring the masterminds to justice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baby is a gripping tale of an elite counter-terrorism unit tasked with preventing terrorist attacks on Indian soil.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Attacks of 26/11 is based on the terrorist attack on Mumbai that happened on 26th November 2009 and left the country shocked.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Wednesday! is a thriller in which a common man takes matters into his own hands to deal with terrorism in the city.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A classic film, Roja focuses on the kidnapping of an Indian diplomat's wife by a terrorist group in Kashmir.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
D-Day tells the story of an Indian mission to capture a most-wanted terrorist hiding in Pakistan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Haider sheds light on the terror affected Kashmir and how the lives of people living in the state are affected.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film is set against the backdrop of the Sri Lankan civil war and depicts the covert operations undertaken by Indian intelligence agencies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Although primarily a love story, "Fanaa" delves into the complex issue of terrorism in the backdrop of the conflict in Kashmir.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film portrays the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks and its impact on the lives of three Indian friends in the United States.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
