Ahead of Tiger 3, Top 10 Bollywood movies about terrorism on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here is a list of Hindi movies that are based on terrorism.

Sep 26, 2023

Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is the most awaited upcoming new movie starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.



Phantom - Netflix

Phantom is a thriller based on the post-26/11 Mumbai attacks scenario, where a covert operation is conducted to bring the masterminds to justice.



Baby - Disney+ Hotstar

Baby is a gripping tale of an elite counter-terrorism unit tasked with preventing terrorist attacks on Indian soil.



Attacks of 26/11 - Jio Cinema

Attacks of 26/11 is based on the terrorist attack on Mumbai that happened on 26th November 2009 and left the country shocked.



A Wednesday! - Netflix

A Wednesday! is a thriller in which a common man takes matters into his own hands to deal with terrorism in the city.



Roja - Netflix

A classic film, Roja focuses on the kidnapping of an Indian diplomat's wife by a terrorist group in Kashmir.



D-Day - Amazon Prime Video

D-Day tells the story of an Indian mission to capture a most-wanted terrorist hiding in Pakistan.



Haider - Netflix

Haider sheds light on the terror affected Kashmir and how the lives of people living in the state are affected.



Madras Cafe - Netflix

This film is set against the backdrop of the Sri Lankan civil war and depicts the covert operations undertaken by Indian intelligence agencies.



Fanaa - Amazon Prime Video

Although primarily a love story, "Fanaa" delves into the complex issue of terrorism in the backdrop of the conflict in Kashmir.



New York - Amazon Prime Video

This film portrays the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks and its impact on the lives of three Indian friends in the United States.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

