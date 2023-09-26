Ahead of Tiger 3, Top 10 highest rated Salman Khan movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

The best of Salman Khan films no Bhaijaan fan can miss on OTT.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023

Andaz Apna Apna (Amazon Prime Video)

A story of two men who want to get rich quickly and aim to marry a billionaire heiress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tere Naam (Jio Cinema)

A rowdy boy’s life changes after he falls in love with a college girl.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Partner (Jio Cinema)

A ‘love guru’ helps a man to woo the girl of his dreams.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Disney+ Hotstar)

A man on a mission to find a missing girl’s parents.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sultan (Amazon Prime Video)

The story of a wrestler who returns to the ring to win back his glory.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ready (Disney+ Hotstar)

A man falls in love with a girl belonging to a mafia family and sets out to teach them the right path.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ek Tha Tiger (Amazon Prime Video)

An undercover RAW agent’s life turns upside down when he falls in love with an ISI agent.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dabangg (Eros Now)

A corrupt police officer faces challenges from the politicians and gangsters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wanted (Zee5)

An undercover IPS agent is assigned the task to uncover hidden secrets of the Mumbai mafia.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hum Aapke Hai Koun..! (Netflix)

A couple’s life turns upside down when the girl is asked to marry her brother-in-law after the death of her sister.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Salaar, Top 10 entertaining films starring Prabhas on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More