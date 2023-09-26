Ahead of Tiger 3, Top 10 highest rated Salman Khan movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

The best of Salman Khan films no Bhaijaan fan can miss on OTT.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023
A story of two men who want to get rich quickly and aim to marry a billionaire heiress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A rowdy boy’s life changes after he falls in love with a college girl.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A ‘love guru’ helps a man to woo the girl of his dreams.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A man on a mission to find a missing girl’s parents.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story of a wrestler who returns to the ring to win back his glory.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A man falls in love with a girl belonging to a mafia family and sets out to teach them the right path.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An undercover RAW agent’s life turns upside down when he falls in love with an ISI agent.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A corrupt police officer faces challenges from the politicians and gangsters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An undercover IPS agent is assigned the task to uncover hidden secrets of the Mumbai mafia.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A couple’s life turns upside down when the girl is asked to marry her brother-in-law after the death of her sister.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!