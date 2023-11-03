Ahead of Tiger 3, Top 12 YRF action and visual extravaganzas to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023

Ek Tha Tiger: A thrilling spy film featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in high-octane action sequences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger Zinda Hai: The sequel to Ek Tha Tiger, it continues the action-packed journey of its protagonists.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan: A spy thriller film starring Shah Rukh Khan, offering a visual and action extravaganza.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

War: A high-octane action film with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, known for its jaw-dropping stunts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samrat Prithviraj: A historical epic featuring Akshay Kumar as Prithviraj Chauhan, known for its grand visuals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhoom: The first installment of the Dhoom series, introducing high-speed bike chases and heists.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhoom 3: The third installment of the Dhoom franchise, featuring Aamir Khan and known for its mind-boggling heists.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shamshera: A historical action-adventure film with Ranbir Kapoor in a larger-than-life role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mardaani: A gritty cop drama starring Rani Mukerji, tackling sensitive social issues.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fan: A psychological thriller where Shah Rukh Khan plays a double role, blurring the lines between reality and obsession.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tashan: A stylized action-comedy with an ensemble cast, known for its quirky characters and visual appeal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhoom: The first installment of the Dhoom series, introducing high-speed bike chases and heists.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ranveer Singh and other Top 10 Bollywood actors who portrayed cricketers in Hindi Cinema

 

 Find Out More