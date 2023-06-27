Ahead of Tum Kya Mile song, Alia Bhatt's gorgeous looks from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 27, 2023
Alia Bhatt wearing this yellow chiffon saree is making us nostalgic for Raveena Tandon in Tip Tip Barsa Paani.
Alia Bhatt as Rani Chatterjee looks mesmerizing in this pink chiffon saree.
Alia Bhatt shows off her sensuous curves in the pink and green chiffon saree.
Alia Bhatt looks glamorous in the black see-through saree with blue embellishments.
Alia Bhatt looks fabulous in the pink saree worn with an embroidered blouse.
lia Bhatt in this vibrant red saree is giving glimpses of Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Devdas.
Alia chose to wear a colorful red, yellow, and blue chiffon saree amidst the snow-clad mountains.
The floral embroidery on the white sheer saree is undoubtedly one of the best trendsetters.
She is seen wearing a red saree at Durga puja festival.
Alia took us down memory lane.
Alia Bhatt’s first movie of the year will be Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
What stood out was the actress’ vibrant collection of sarees.
