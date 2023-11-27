Ahead of Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies with Suhana Khan watch these Top 10 movies set in high school on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 27, 2023
Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies is a cinematic adaptation of Archie's comic set in 1960s high school.
The Archies star Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina and others.
Chhichhore is a trip down memory lane of college days. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Student of the Year is Karan Johar’s high school drama streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar will give you a nostalgia of your school days. Watch on Zee5.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai revolves around college best friends. Watch on Netflix.
13 Reasons Why on Netflix uncovers a high schooler's suicide reasons through tapes left for classmates.
Disney+ Hotstar's My So-Called Life delves into a teenage girl's experiences and challenges in high school.
In Sex Education on Netflix, a socially awkward teen starts a sex advice business at school.
Netflix's Never Have I Ever portrays an Indian-American teen navigating high school amidst personal loss.
On Netflix's Pretty Little Liars, a group of high school friends is haunted by a friend's mysterious disappearance.
