AI generated images of Top 10 South Indian actresses

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 15, 2023

AI has given a different touch to the look of South Indian actresses. Check their AI avatars here.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna looks like a Greek goddess

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Shetty time travels to Baahubali

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Keerthy Suresh is a queen from the old era

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannah Bhatia looks like a Disney princess

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shriya Saran of Dhrishyam looks like a queen from Rome

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks hotter in this picture

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde reminds us of Mohenjo Daro

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakul Preet Singh looks like a princess from a period drama soon

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Salman Khan's Top 10 biggest flops

 

 Find Out More