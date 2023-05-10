AI reimagines Bollywood stars as old men; Akshay Kumar is hottest

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 10, 2023

Akshay Kumar's salt-and-pepper look is the hottest. He is defying age and how?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor in this AI-generated image looks unrecognisable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan is surely ageing like a fine wine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan defines old as gold in this AI-generated image.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan looks too old as per this AI-generated image.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamri Khan is also ageing like a fine wine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahesh Babu has aged and how?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas has got the age factor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor should not grow old.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun is not recognisable in this AI avatar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 10 ENT News: Adipurush trailer, Rashmika, Sobhita-Chay and more 

 

 Find Out More