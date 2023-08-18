AI imagines Aamir Khan, Salman Khan's child co-stars in a horror movie

Child actors whom we didn't see in horror movies but thanks to AISource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023
An artist named Shahid has reimagined child actors in horror movies through the help of AI.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan’s co-star Harshaali Malhotra looks creepy in this AI movie Kreepy Kids.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Remember Ahssas Channa from Vastu Shastra? This could be her if given a scary role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Siddharth Nigam looks like an apt cast in Tumbbad 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Partho looks like a cast from the horror web series Typewriter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sen looks cute yet creepy in this AI imagined horror movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par co-star Darsheel Safary looks like a Harry Potter cast.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Faisal Khan looks like a smart boy who is out to fight with ghosts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jannat Zubair takes up the role of a witch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhavya Gandhi aka Tappu of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah can now be cast in horror movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Roshni Walia looks scary in Kreepy Kids.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
