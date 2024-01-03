AI imagines Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and more in Ramayan
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 03, 2024
An AI artist reimagined the cast of the upcoming movie Ramayana’s cast.
Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the pivotal role of Bhagwan Ram in the movie.
South actress Sai Pallavi is expected to play the role of Mata Sita.
Naveen Polishetty might be seen in the role of Laxman.
KGF star could play the role of the main antagonist of the movie, Raavan.
Sunny Deol could be seen in the role of Hanuman.
This is how the AI-reimagined nation of Lanka might look like.
Not only that, the Vaanar sena was also reimagined by the AI.
The demon army of Raavan was there and it was scary, to say the least.
Here is another picture of the scary demon army.
