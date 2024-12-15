AI imagines reunion of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan; check viral pics

BollywoodLife Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 15, 2024

The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam jodi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan, share a history that is known to all.

There was a time when they were in love. However, they reportedly suffered an ugly breakup.

They never shared screen space again. Years late, AI has now imagined their reunion.

The images are shared on Instagram by Sahid SK. Aishwarya and Salman can be seen twinning in these AI-generated pics.

The pictures show them enjoying a coffee date.

Even them enjoying a walk by the beach. Salman and Aishwarya's AI-generated pics have them placed in different settings.

This picture shows Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai posing by the Gateway of India.

It is all about Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai enjoying their fun day in Mumbai, of course, in a parallel universe!

Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan share a fun scooter ride too!

A day in Mumbai is incomplete without shopping. Here's Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's pic post shopping as imagined by AI.

