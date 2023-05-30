AI imagines Top Hollywood stars as Indian monks, Tom Cruise is the cutest

You will be shocked to see AI generated pictures of Hollywood actors as Indian monks. Check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 30, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio in this AI generated snap as an Indian monk looks cool in a saffron coloured cloth with prayer beads.

Robert Downey Jr

The artist behind the creation of Hollywood actors as Indian monks is Instagram user wild.trance. Here is the snap of Robert Downey Jr.

Tom Hanks

Famous actor Tom Hanks as a sadhu looks totally different.

Harrison Ford

It is interesting to note that the AI generated snaps were reportedly made with AI art tool Midjourney. Here it is Harrison Ford .

George Clooney

George Clooney also became the subject of AI art.

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves as a monk looks lie he is ready to settle in Varanasi.

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt AI avatar as a monk be like, "Sab moh maaya hai".

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise looks just so unique as a sadhu.

Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman's AI snaps transcend us into the world of monks.

Will Smith

Will Smith takes the internet by storm in a monk avatar.

AI-generated

The AI-generated snaps of Hollywood stars as monks has divided the internet.

AI growing

AI art is surely growing daily.

