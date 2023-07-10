AI reimagines Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more actresses in old age

From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, an artist named Sahid generated AI images of Bollywood actresses as elderly women.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 10, 2023

Katrina Kaif

Katrina can be seen aging gracefully, retaining her timeless beauty and elegance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika padukone

An AI-generated picture of Deepika's old look was recreated beautifully.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha can be seen as an old lady, looking graceful.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra

In AI generated pic, actress looked like her mother Madhu Chopra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt

Alia's AI generated pic is mind boggling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma

Anushka is that actress who is looking good even in the old look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kriti Sanon

Kriti in AI generated old age image looks very different.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

It is really difficult to recognize the actress in white hair and wrinkles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com