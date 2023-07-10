AI reimagines Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more actresses in old age

From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, an artist named Sahid generated AI images of Bollywood actresses as elderly women.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 10, 2023
Katrina can be seen aging gracefully, retaining her timeless beauty and elegance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An AI-generated picture of Deepika's old look was recreated beautifully.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha can be seen as an old lady, looking graceful.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In AI generated pic, actress looked like her mother Madhu Chopra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia's AI generated pic is mind boggling.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka is that actress who is looking good even in the old look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti in AI generated old age image looks very different.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is really difficult to recognize the actress in white hair and wrinkles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com