AI reimagines Animal star Ranbir Kapoor in various professions and it's PERFECT

What if Animal star Ranbir Kapoor did not take up acting? AI has reimagined Ranbir in different professions.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023

Ranbir's next

The birthday boy is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie titled Animal.

Animal release

Animal is scheduled to release in cinema halls in December. It got delayed owing to post-production work.

RK mania

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the actors with a massive fan following. 

AI takeover

An artist named Sahid has imagined Ranbir in various professions if he was not an actor.

Ranbir is a star

These photos are so perfect that they will make you believe Ranbir is in that particular profession.

Ranbir - The Jawan?

Here's Ranbir Kapoor as a soldier.

He's a racer

Ranbir looks dapper as an F1 racer.

Ranbir in Rajneeti

Here's how RK would look if he had joined politics.

Ranbir as worker

If the actor had chosen to be a civil engineer.

A novel profession

Here's how RK would look if he was a doctor.

Chandrayaan 4?

Here’s how Ranbir Kapoor would look as an astronaut. Which is your FAVE look?

