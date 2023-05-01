What if Avengers were poor and powerless? AI reimagines

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 01, 2023

An artist named Shahid generated AI images of Avengers characters if they were poor. See how Groot will look if poor.

Robert Downey Jr aka Ironman will impress you in this AI avatar too.

Benedict Cumberbatch aka Dr. Strange looks as classy as he is.

Chris Hemsworth is popularly known as Thor The god of thunder.

Scarlett Johansson aka black widow looks gorgeous as always.

Tom Holland aka Spiderman looks like a schoolboy from Basti

Jeremy Renner aka Hawkeye looks perfect in this AI image as poor.

Our most loved Hulk or say Mark Ruffalo looks just like another Indian.

Captain America of Avengers aka Chris Evan looks cool even as poor.

