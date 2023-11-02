AI reimagines Bollywood stars as Avengers and witches

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023

Sonam Kapoor looks like a replica of Wednesday Addams and we are thrilled about this look.

Captain America to the rescue! The eye mask is a perfect fit for Mr. Bachchan.

Fans are confused and couldn’t decide whether Rashmika Mandana looks scary or cute as a witch.

The versatile actor Amrish Puri looks great as the evergreen Loki.

The braids on Sara Ali Khan are surely giving us goosebumps.

Sanjay Dutt as Thor is the best transition we could ask for.

Ananya Pandey’s eyes seem to be magical and can hold our attention for a while.

Anil Kapoor’s french cut is very similar to the original Iron Man, Robert Downey Junior.

PC is killing it in this new avatar and we can’t take our eyes off of her hands.

