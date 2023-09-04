AI reimagines Gangs of Wasseypur characters in sci-fi world

AI reimagines if Gangs of Wasseypur was a sci-fi movie.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023

Gangs of Wasseypur

Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur became a cult classic movie in Indian cinema and its characters became iconic.

Gangs of Wasseypur AI reimagination

An artist named Divyansh Soni reimagined Gangs of Wasseypur a gangster movie into a sci-fi film.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

As imagined by AI Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks charismatic holding a gun in a sci-film.

Pankaj Tripathi

How Pankaj Tripathi aka Sultan would look in a sci-fi film.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi looks robotic in the sci-fi version of Gangs of Wasseypur.

Manoj Bajpayee

Sardar Khan of Gangs of Wasseypur looks captivating.

Piyush Mishra

Piyush Mishra is set for a space mission.

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha’s character Nagma looks gorgeous in a new avatar.

Tigmanshu Dhulia

Tigmanshu Dhulia takes over the operations in a sci-fi movie.

Zeishaan Quadri

Zeishaan Quadri in a bulletproof suit holding a gun set for a mission.

Thanks For Reading!

