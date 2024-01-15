AI reimagines Hrithik Roshan and other Bollywood handsome hunks as warriors

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2024

Vicky appears to be one of the most capable commanders in the regiment, a commander-in-chief.

Varun is a warrior who came to this point by training with the strongest fighters in the area.

Sid appears to be a very young boy who is mysterious, but people ought to give this young man some serious thought.

Sushant looks as decent as possible, with a touch of fearlessness.

Aditya Roy Kapoor looks like a thoughtful warrior with all his plans already made.

Kartik resembles "Shehzada" in appearance. He strikes as a fiercely skilled and determined warrior.

Ayushmann looks super focused towards his goal.

Siddhant Chaturvedi is a young, talented fighter in town who can take down anyone with his talents.

The fiercest of all the warriors, Vidyut Jammwal. He is an army in one person !

