AI reimagines Hrithik Roshan and other Bollywood handsome hunks as warriors
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 15, 2024
Vicky appears to be one of the most capable commanders in the regiment, a commander-in-chief.
Varun is a warrior who came to this point by training with the strongest fighters in the area.
Sid appears to be a very young boy who is mysterious, but people ought to give this young man some serious thought.
Sushant looks as decent as possible, with a touch of fearlessness.
Aditya Roy Kapoor looks like a thoughtful warrior with all his plans already made.
Kartik resembles "Shehzada" in appearance. He strikes as a fiercely skilled and determined warrior.
Ayushmann looks super focused towards his goal.
Siddhant Chaturvedi is a young, talented fighter in town who can take down anyone with his talents.
The fiercest of all the warriors, Vidyut Jammwal. He is an army in one person !
