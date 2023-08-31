AI turns Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and other stars into characters from F.R.I.E.N.D.S

How Bollywood actors would look in the role of F.R.I.E.N.D.S characters.

Rupal Purohit

F.R.I.E.N.D.S

If the popular TV show F.R.I.E.N.D.S had been made in Bollywood then how would it look it?

Bollywood F.R.I.E.N.D.S cast

Which actors would be cast in the characters of Rachel, Joey, Phoebe, and more?

F.R.I.E.N.D.S in Bollywood

We put an end to the imagination of F.R.I.E.N.D.S in Bollywood, thanks to AI.

AI reimagination of F.R.I.E.N.D.S Bollywood version

An artist named Divyansh Soni reimagined Bollywood actors in F.R.I.E.N.D.S

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt takes on the role of Rachel.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

As per AI, Priyanka Chopra would look perfect in the character of Monica.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone taking on the role of Pheobe.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh in the role of Joey.

Siddharth Malhotra

Siddharth Malhotra is the role of Ross.

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao steps in the shoes of Chandler.

Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal Yadav in the role of Gunther, the cafe worker.

