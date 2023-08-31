AI turns Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and other stars into characters from F.R.I.E.N.D.S

How Bollywood actors would look in the role of F.R.I.E.N.D.S characters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023
If the popular TV show F.R.I.E.N.D.S had been made in Bollywood then how would it look it?
Which actors would be cast in the characters of Rachel, Joey, Phoebe, and more?
We put an end to the imagination of F.R.I.E.N.D.S in Bollywood, thanks to AI.
An artist named Divyansh Soni reimagined Bollywood actors in F.R.I.E.N.D.S
Alia Bhatt takes on the role of Rachel.
As per AI, Priyanka Chopra would look perfect in the character of Monica.
Deepika Padukone taking on the role of Pheobe.
Ranveer Singh in the role of Joey.
Siddharth Malhotra is the role of Ross.
Rajkummar Rao steps in the shoes of Chandler.
Rajpal Yadav in the role of Gunther, the cafe worker.
