Here's looking at the best and cutest pictures of mother-daughter duo Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan twinning in white is simply beautiful.Source: Bollywood
Aaradhya Bachchan is the most precious to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's best travel partner is none other than her daughter Aaradhya.Source: Bollywood
This indeed is the cutest picture on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram wall.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya's sweet smiles can melt anyone's heart.Source: Bollywood
Aaradhya Bachchan is all up to pose for a picture with mommy Aishwarya.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan make for the best team ever.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!