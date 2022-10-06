Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan's cutest pictures

Here's looking at the best and cutest pictures of mother-daughter duo Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Desi beauties

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan twinning in white is simply beautiful.

Source: Bollywood

Mother's love

Aaradhya Bachchan is the most precious to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Source: Bollywood

Travel buddies

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's best travel partner is none other than her daughter Aaradhya.

Source: Bollywood

Kiss of love

This indeed is the cutest picture on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram wall.

Source: Bollywood

Smile please

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya's sweet smiles can melt anyone's heart.

Source: Bollywood

All hearts

Aaradhya Bachchan is all up to pose for a picture with mommy Aishwarya.

Source: Bollywood

Best team ever

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan make for the best team ever.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP Bollywood celebs share their bedroom secrets

 Find Out More