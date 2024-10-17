Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and more, know the net worth of the family
Janhvi Sharma
| Oct 17, 2024
Can you guess, the total net worth of the Bachchan family? Well, it is more than Rs. 5000 crores.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's net worth is around Rs. 828 crores.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood.
Abhishek Bachchan's net worth is Rs. 280 crores.
Abhishek Bachchan revived his career with the film, Manmarziyan after five of his films failed at the box office.
Amitabh Bachchan is the highest earning member in the family. His net worth of Rs. 3110 crores.
Agastya Nanda's net worth is around Rs. 2 crores.
Shweta Bachchan's net worth is around Rs. 160 crores.
Jaya Bachchan's net worth is Rs. 1083 crores.
Navya Naveli Nanda's net worth is around Rs. 16 crores.
