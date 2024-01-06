Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan's educational qualifications

Nishant

Jan 06, 2024

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, check out who is more educated between the two

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are the power couple of Bollywood and one to be looked up to.

The couple has been a part of a lot of movies in Bollywood and has made a name for themselves over the period.

Let’s take a look at who is the more educated one between the two.

Abhishek did his schooling from the Modern School in Vasant Vihar, Delhi.

He later went overseas for higher studies, attending Aiglon College in Switzerland.

After that, he went to Boston University in the United States which he had to halfway in the course due to acting commitments.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai attended the Jai Hind College in Mumbai.

She also attended the DG Ruparel College, Mumbai.

The actress had an interest in architecture and even started a course at Raheja College for the same.

She also had to drop out of college to pursue acting and modelling.

