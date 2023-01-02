Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya's cutest moments ever

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often posts cute pictures with their daughter Aaradhya on her Instagram feed. Here, take a look at the sweetest photos which are all things love.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Christmas selfie

The mom and daughter were twinning in red as they striked a pose together for a perfect Christmas selfie.

Source: Bollywood

Remembering Aijaaa

The actress remembered her father aka daddy with her daughter. This picture will make you emotional.

Source: Bollywood

All things love

Aishwarya was seen giving a mushy kiss to Aaradhya and called her 'love' and 'life'.

Source: Bollywood

Grandmom's favourite

It looks like Aaradhya is pretty close to Aishwarya's mother. This snap is proof of the same.

Source: Bollywood

For New Year

The actress wished her fans Happy New Year with this cute picture and wished them love, peace and good health.

Source: Bollywood

Love is all you need

The actress posted this cute photo where she wrote that she loves her family forever and beyond.

Source: Bollywood

On Aishwarya mom's 70th birthday

When Aishwarya's mom turned 70, she posted this cute snap and wished 'Doddaa' happy birthday.

Source: Bollywood

Cute video call

It looks like Abhishek was not at home. Aishwarya ensured that she makes Aaradhya feel special, as together they video called their love, Abhishek.

Source: Bollywood

All things love

The actress poured love for her daughter by writing a sweet caption that read she loves Aaradhya eternally, infinitely and unconditionally.

Source: Bollywood

New year 2021

The actress posted a family photo with daughter Aaradhya, husband Abhishek and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and wished everyone love, peace and happiness.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mouni Roy's date night snaps is all you need to swoon your bae

 

 Find Out More