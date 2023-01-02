Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya's cutest moments ever

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often posts cute pictures with their daughter Aaradhya on her Instagram feed. Here, take a look at the sweetest photos which are all things love.Source: Bollywood
The mom and daughter were twinning in red as they striked a pose together for a perfect Christmas selfie.Source: Bollywood
The actress remembered her father aka daddy with her daughter. This picture will make you emotional.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya was seen giving a mushy kiss to Aaradhya and called her 'love' and 'life'.Source: Bollywood
It looks like Aaradhya is pretty close to Aishwarya's mother. This snap is proof of the same.Source: Bollywood
The actress wished her fans Happy New Year with this cute picture and wished them love, peace and good health.Source: Bollywood
The actress posted this cute photo where she wrote that she loves her family forever and beyond.Source: Bollywood
When Aishwarya's mom turned 70, she posted this cute snap and wished 'Doddaa' happy birthday.Source: Bollywood
It looks like Abhishek was not at home. Aishwarya ensured that she makes Aaradhya feel special, as together they video called their love, Abhishek.Source: Bollywood
The actress poured love for her daughter by writing a sweet caption that read she loves Aaradhya eternally, infinitely and unconditionally.Source: Bollywood
The actress posted a family photo with daughter Aaradhya, husband Abhishek and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and wished everyone love, peace and happiness.Source: Bollywood
