Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more actresses who changed names after marriage
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 18, 2024
Aishwarya Rai got married to Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and she later added Bachchan to her name.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya is one of the highest paid actress in the industry.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt added Kapoor to her name after she got married to Ranbir Kapoor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra got married to Nick Jonas and added Jonas to her name.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Malaika Arora added Khan to her surname after getting married to Arbaaz Khan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty added Kundra to her name after her marriage with Raj Kundra in 2009.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan got married to Saif Ali Khan and added Khan to her name.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor added Ahuja to her name after marriage.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Madhuri Dixit added Nene to her surname.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yami Gautam added Dhar in her surname.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 most beautiful women in the world, one Indian actress makes it to the list
Find Out More