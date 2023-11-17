Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more Bollywood mommies who had a normal delivery
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023
Kajol married Ajay Devgn way back in 1999, the couple did suffer a small setback after Kajol’s miscarriage, she later gave birth to Nysa in 2003 as a normal delivery.
Former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married Abhishek Bachchan. The couple welcomed their child Aaradhya, through a normal delivery.
After her divorce with Anurag Kashyap, Kalki Koechlin dated an Israeli musician. The couple welcomed their daughter Sappho, which was through the normal process.
Mira Rajput Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor had their first child in 2016, Misha, during which Mira had undergone the normal delivery process.
Hrithik Roshan married Sussanne Khan in 2000 and the couple had two children, Hrehaan and Hredhaan. First time around Sussanne had a normal delivery.
Raveena Tandon married Anil Thadani in 2004 but before that she already had two children that she adopted, later she gave birth to two more, her son’s delivery was normal.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was blessed with Vayu Kapoor Ahuja as her first child. It was a natural delivery as well.
Madhuri Dixit was also one of the actors who chose to go through the pain and during the delivery of both her sons, Arin and Ryan.
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar had two children out of which one is said to be born through normal delivery.
Tara Sharma married an entrepreneur, Roopak Saluja and gave birth to two sons, Zen and Kai. Both of them were through the normal delivery process.
