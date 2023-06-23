Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more Top 10 actresses who ruled hearts of every 90s kid

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 23, 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been the most beautiful actress since the 90s.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rani Mukerji has been the favourite of Gen Z since the 90s.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonali Bendre had a different avatar in the 90s.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajol looked the cutest since the 90s.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urmila Matondkar is best called as the Rangeela lady.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karisma Kapoor has been graceful since the 90s.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Juhi Chawla can give anyone a run for their money.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madhuri Dixit has had evergreen beauty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sushmita Sen has always made everyone go weak on their knees.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raveena Tandon could make anyone feel dizzy wth her looks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These stars serious competition with each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

They were serene beauties.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 10 Ent News: Kangana Ranaut, Jawan and more 

 

 Find Out More