Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more Top 10 actresses who ruled hearts of every 90s kid
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 23, 2023
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been the most beautiful actress since the 90s.
Rani Mukerji has been the favourite of Gen Z since the 90s.
Sonali Bendre had a different avatar in the 90s.
Kajol looked the cutest since the 90s.
Urmila Matondkar is best called as the Rangeela lady.
Karisma Kapoor has been graceful since the 90s.
Juhi Chawla can give anyone a run for their money.
Madhuri Dixit has had evergreen beauty.
Sushmita Sen has always made everyone go weak on their knees.
Raveena Tandon could make anyone feel dizzy wth her looks.
These stars serious competition with each other.
They were serene beauties.
