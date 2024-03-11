Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other Top 10 Bollywood beauties with bewitching light eyes

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2024

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has one of the most mesmerising jade eyes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan has striking green eyes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karisma Kapoor has lovely deep blue-green eyes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rani Mukerji has beautiful brown eyes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajol has green eyes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sneha Ullal's eyes are same as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshara Haasan’s eyes are greenish-blue.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lisa Ray has highly appealing jade eyes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Celina Jaitley is blessed with greenish-blue eyes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amy Jackson has beautiful green eyes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Korean skincare secrets that can treat acne in just a few steps

 

 Find Out More