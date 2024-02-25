Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other top 10 Bollywood celebs make up artists fees will leave you shocked
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024
Mickey Contractor's clients include Nita Ambani and others and reportedly he cost around Rs. 25,000 per session.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pompy charges around Rs. 50,000 per session.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Daniel Bauer charges Rs. 75,000 per make-up session.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Puneet B Saini charges Rs. 75,000 to 1 lakh rupees.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mallika costs around Rs. 30,000 per session.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pompy is a very well known make up artist and has worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan. He charges around 50,000 per function.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Namrata Soni charges Rs. 40,000 per session.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Elton charges around Rs. 70,000 to 1 lakh rupees.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anu reportedly charges around Rs. 50,000 per session.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 best suspense thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More