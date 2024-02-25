Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other top 10 Bollywood celebs make up artists fees will leave you shocked

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024

Mickey Contractor's clients include Nita Ambani and others and reportedly he cost around Rs. 25,000 per session.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pompy charges around Rs. 50,000 per session.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Daniel Bauer charges Rs. 75,000 per make-up session.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Puneet B Saini charges Rs. 75,000 to 1 lakh rupees.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mallika costs around Rs. 30,000 per session.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pompy is a very well known make up artist and has worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan. He charges around 50,000 per function.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Namrata Soni charges Rs. 40,000 per session.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Elton charges around Rs. 70,000 to 1 lakh rupees.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anu reportedly charges around Rs. 50,000 per session.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 best suspense thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More