Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other Top 10 richest actresses in Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more divas on the list.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023

Aishwarya bags the top spot

The PS II actress is the richest actress in Bollywood and has a net worth of Rs 828 crores as per Zee Business.

Priyanka follows next

Global star Priyanka Chopra is on the second spot with a net worth of Rs 580 crores.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has a net worth of Rs 557 crores and is on third position.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

With a net worth of Rs 440 crores Kareena Kapoor Khan is at the fourth spot.

Deepika Padukone

Jawan actress Deepika Padukone has a net worth of Rs 314 crores and is the fifth richest actress.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has a net worth of Rs 255 crores making her the sixth richest Bollywood actress.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has a net worth of Rs 248 crores, and is the only diva from the older gen on this list.

Katrina Kaif

Shocked? So are we. Katrina Kaif has a net worth of Rs 217 crores and on the eighth position.

Shraddha Kapoor

Actress Shraddha Kapoor has a net worth of Rs 112 crores, making a place at the ninth position.

Jacqueline Fernandez

On the tenth position is actress Jacqueline Fernandez with a net worth of Rs 101 crores.

