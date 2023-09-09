Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other Top 10 richest actresses in Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more divas on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2023
The PS II actress is the richest actress in Bollywood and has a net worth of Rs 828 crores as per Zee Business.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Global star Priyanka Chopra is on the second spot with a net worth of Rs 580 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt has a net worth of Rs 557 crores and is on third position.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With a net worth of Rs 440 crores Kareena Kapoor Khan is at the fourth spot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan actress Deepika Padukone has a net worth of Rs 314 crores and is the fifth richest actress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma has a net worth of Rs 255 crores making her the sixth richest Bollywood actress.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has a net worth of Rs 248 crores, and is the only diva from the older gen on this list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shocked? So are we. Katrina Kaif has a net worth of Rs 217 crores and on the eighth position.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Actress Shraddha Kapoor has a net worth of Rs 112 crores, making a place at the ninth position.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the tenth position is actress Jacqueline Fernandez with a net worth of Rs 101 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
