Top 10 Actresses who spent whopping money on their outfits

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2023

Urvashi Rautela’s outfit made of gold and diamonds for Arab Fashion Week is said to be of Rs 40 crore.

Sonam Kapoor made a fashion statement wearing a black suit with bow tie worth Rs 4,36,728.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore this yellow suit worth Rs 1,59,000.

Alia Bhatt wore this glittery gown which costed her Rs 23 lakh.

Deepika Padukone donned a pink ball gown valued at Rs 50,50,000 at Met Gala 2019.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for an expensive tuxedo worth Rs 7.5 lakh for Amabani’s party.

Urvashi Rautela wore a lemon-coloured sari paired with a gold work blouse worth Rs 55 lakh.

Anushka Sharma’s thigh-high slit gown is priced Rs 2,45,000.

Priyanka Chopra’s deep navel length neckline dress costed her Rs 77 lakh.

Kareena Kapoor’s long silk chiffon gown is worth Rs 5.4 lakh.

