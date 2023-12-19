Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi: The timeline of alleged Friendship, Love, Breakup

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dated Vivek Oberoi for two years. Let's check out what happened between the two of them... 

Aishwarya was back then was dating Salman Khan. But their relationship took an ugly turn and everything went public. 

Aishwarya accused Salman of violence and said that Salman accused her of cheating on him. They had the ugliest separations which also broke their fans' hearts. 

Aishwarya immersed herself in work and soon found friendship and eventually, love in Vivek Oberoi. 

They worked in a movie called Kyun Ho Gaya Na and fell in love. Interestingly, Amitabh Bachchan was also a part of the movie. 

As Salman was still in the picture, Aishwarya and Vivek's relationship became a love triangle. Sohail admitted that Aishwarya was still in touch with Salman which upset Vivek. 

Vivek held a press conference and alleged that Salman Khan called him 41 times and threatened him while he was with Aishwarya. 

Vivek Oberoi made their relationship public while Aishwarya wanted to keep things private after coming out with a toxic one. She called Vivek's behaviour immature. 

Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dated for two years before things went downhill for them. 

Aishwarya and Vivek parted ways after two years of dating each other. Vivek accused Aishwarya of never appreciating him and their relationship. 

Years later Vivek Oberoi had a change of heart. He claimed that he pulled that on himself by trying to be the knight in shining armour. 

Vivek has made peace with his past and is now happily married to Priyanka Alva. 

Recently, Suresh Oberoi revealed he wasn't aware about Vivek and Aishwarya's relationship.  

