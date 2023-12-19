Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi: The timeline of alleged Friendship, Love, Breakup
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dated Vivek Oberoi for two years. Let's check out what happened between the two of them...
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya was back then was dating Salman Khan. But their relationship took an ugly turn and everything went public.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya accused Salman of violence and said that Salman accused her of cheating on him. They had the ugliest separations which also broke their fans' hearts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya immersed herself in work and soon found friendship and eventually, love in Vivek Oberoi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They worked in a movie called Kyun Ho Gaya Na and fell in love. Interestingly, Amitabh Bachchan was also a part of the movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As Salman was still in the picture, Aishwarya and Vivek's relationship became a love triangle. Sohail admitted that Aishwarya was still in touch with Salman which upset Vivek.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vivek held a press conference and alleged that Salman Khan called him 41 times and threatened him while he was with Aishwarya.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vivek Oberoi made their relationship public while Aishwarya wanted to keep things private after coming out with a toxic one. She called Vivek's behaviour immature.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dated for two years before things went downhill for them.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya and Vivek parted ways after two years of dating each other. Vivek accused Aishwarya of never appreciating him and their relationship.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Years later Vivek Oberoi had a change of heart. He claimed that he pulled that on himself by trying to be the knight in shining armour.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vivek has made peace with his past and is now happily married to Priyanka Alva.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Recently, Suresh Oberoi revealed he wasn't aware about Vivek and Aishwarya's relationship.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 2018 and other Top 10 Indian movies that won an Oscars nomination
Find Out More